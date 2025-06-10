Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FM Sa’ar Slams UK’s Decision To Sanction Israeli Ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich

Itamar Ben-Gvir and Betzalel Smotrich. (Spokesperson)

The UK plans on implementing sanctions on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over statements the two ministers made on Gaza, The Times of London reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the UK’s move will be replicated by Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries.

The report quotes several remarks made by the two ministers about so-called “innocent Gazan civilians,” such as “Gaza will be completely destroyed” and Ben-Gvir’s call to advance the voluntary emigrations of Gazans.

In an address to Parliament last,  British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called their remarks “monstrous.”

In response to the report, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told the media: “We were updated on the UK’s decision to include two of our ministers on the British sanctions list. It is an outrage that elected officials and government members are subjected to such measures.”

“I spoke about this earlier today with Prime Minister Netanyahu, and we will hold a special cabinet meeting at the beginning of next week to decide on our response to this unacceptable decision.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



