Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

THE CAT WATCHING THE MILK: Who Was The Security Guard At The Israeli Mall?

Illustrative. Arrest. Israel Police

A report was received on Monday at the Israel Police hotline about a suspicious person working as a security guard in a mall in the city of Harish in northern Israel.

Police officers, who arrived at the site immediately after receiving the report, detained the security guard and, upon inspection, discovered that he was a resident of the Palestinian Authority who had illegally entered Israel.

The suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Umm al-Rihan, a village near Jenin, was transferred for questioning at the police station and was later imprisoned.

The police have opened an investigation against the employer on suspicion of employing an illegal alien as well as employing someone without security credentials as a security guard.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

PHOTOS: Hatzalah and NYPD Hold Strategic Meeting to Strengthen Emergency Response Coordination

SOURCES: Chareidi Man Is Suspect Arrested in Arson Attack on Rav Yitzhak Yosef’s Shul; WAS WORKING FOR IRANIANS

🚨 WILD FOOTAGE! Weddings Dance Amid Yemen Missile Attack, Civilian Plane Seen in Footage

WATCH: Greta Thunberg Claims She Was “Kidnapped” By Israel

Bennett: “I’ll Stop All Funding For Chareidi Education”

BATEI MEDRASH AND BALLOT BOXES: Orthodox Jewish Voters Across New Jersey Urged To Vote In Critical Primary Day Elections

President Herzog’s Request & HaRav Dovid Yosef’s Response

FM Sa’ar Slams UK’s Decision To Sanction Israeli Ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich

EXPLOITING CHILDREN: 13-Year-Old Israeli Arrested For Acting For Iran

NEW DETAILS: Suspect In Arson Of Rav Yitzchak Yosef’s Shul Is Jewish

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network