THE CAT WATCHING THE MILK: Who Was The Security Guard At The Israeli Mall?

A report was received on Monday at the Israel Police hotline about a suspicious person working as a security guard in a mall in the city of Harish in northern Israel.

Police officers, who arrived at the site immediately after receiving the report, detained the security guard and, upon inspection, discovered that he was a resident of the Palestinian Authority who had illegally entered Israel.

The suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Umm al-Rihan, a village near Jenin, was transferred for questioning at the police station and was later imprisoned.

The police have opened an investigation against the employer on suspicion of employing an illegal alien as well as employing someone without security credentials as a security guard.

