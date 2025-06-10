“House of Lies”: Israeli PM Netanyahu Recalls Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Words in Meeting with Argentinian President Milei

Argentine President Javier Milei, an ohev yisroel and staunch supporter of the State of Israel, presented Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with a deeply meaningful gift: a painting of the Prime Minister together with the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

The gift, delivered during the leaders’ meeting in Jerusalem, resonated personally with Netanyahu. The Prime Minister recalled a powerful moment from his time as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations when he received guidance from the Rebbe.

“‘You will be serving in a house of lies,’ the Rebbe told me,” Netanyahu shared. “‘And you will have to battle against 119.’ We have 120 members in the Knesset – he didn’t even leave me one,” Netanyahu added with a smile.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

President Milei’s connection to the Jewish people and Israel has become a hallmark of his presidency. Upon his arrival in Israel on Monday night, Milei headed directly to the Kosel, continuing the practice he began during his previous visit to Israel, when the Kosel was also the first stop on his itinerary.

The president was accompanied by a high-level delegation that included his sister and Presidential Secretary Karina Milei, Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, and Argentina’s Ambassador to Israel, Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish and his wife. At the Kosel, President Milei was warmly welcomed by the Rav of the Kosel and Holy Sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and the Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai (Suli) Eliav.

During the visit, the visibly emotional Milei joined Rabbi Rabinowitz in reciting Tehillim and offered a heartfelt prayer for the safe return of the Israeli hostages still held captive.

Later, during a meeting with Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog, the Rebbe’s teachings again took center stage. “The great Rebbe of Lubavitch said that the small actions we do daily turn ‘you and me’ into ‘us’,” Herzog said.

President Milei is expected to conclude his official visit with a return to the Kosel on Thursday evening, accompanied once again by Prime Minister Netanyahu.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)