Bennett: “I’ll Stop All Funding For Chareidi Education”


Naftali Bennett, who earlier this week completed the registration process for his “Bennett 2026” political party, intends to run in the next elections.

As YWN reported last month, the raison d’être of Bennett’s new party is for all bnei yeshivos to enlist in the IDF.

But apparently, Bennett has other plans for the Chareidi sector as well. On a visit to Ashdod on Monday, Bennett said that in addition to his plan to draft all bnei yeshivos, he intends to cut the entire budget for Chareidi chinuch.

“Anyone who wants to study in a private/Chareidi education system that does not meet the needs of the State should finance it from their own pocket, not from the pockets of the residents of the State of Israel,” he said.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



