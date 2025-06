Yamam special forces and IDF and Shin Bet forces eliminated the terrorist Raed Basharat, the head of the terrorist organization in the Palestinian town of Tamun, overnight Tuesday, Israel Police announced on Wednesday morning.

“He was involved in planning and carrying out attacks against security forces and Israeli civilians,” the police statement said.

“During the operation, two additional terrorists were arrested in their hideout.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)