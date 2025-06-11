DRAMATIC DAY: Will Chareidi Parties Vote To Dissolve The Knesset? HaRav Landau Sets 2 Conditions

Dramatic conversations are taking place in the halls of the Knesset and l’havdil in the homes of Gedolei Yisrael on Wednesday, after the opposition parties announced earlier in the day that they are advancing the bill to dissolve the Knesset, with the hope that the Chareidi parties will help them bring down the government.

As YWN has reported, HaRav Landau and HaRav Hirsch have instructed the UTJ members to vote for the dissolution of the government due to the lack of a bill to regulate the status of lomdei Torah. The bill being advanced by Yuli Edelstein, the head of the Knesset’s Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, calls for draconian financial sanctions against bnei yeshivos and was not approved by the Chareidi MKs.

Meanwhile, the heads of the coalition are carrying out frantic efforts to thwart the dissolution of the Knesset. A crucial meeting is now taking place between the Chareidi MKs and the Knesset’s legal advisor, Adv. Sagit Afik.

Senior UTJ and Shas officials told Kikar HaShabbat this morning that “if there is no breakthrough, we will vote in favor of dissolving the Knesset, but it must be remembered that the goal is not elections but the regulation of the status of bnei yeshivos. We will do everything to regulate their status.”

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau outlined two conditions on which he is not willing to compromise, and he will possibly instruct Knesset members not to support the law to dissolve the Knesset only if these two conditions are met. The first condition is reaching an agreement on the wording of the law that will be acceptable to the legal counsels of the Knesset and the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and second, an agreement on a structured timetable for the legislation process.

A Degal HaTorah source said that “without the fulfillment of these two conditions, the UTJ members will vote this evening in favor of the bills to dissolve the Knesset.”

He further stated that the Degel HaTorah party is “completely synchronized” with the Shas party. “You won’t see a split in the voting of the two parties this evening.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)