Five Dead, Others Possibly Taken Hostage, in Hamas Attack on Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Convoy

At least five people were killed and several others injured Wednesday following an attack by Hamas on a bus operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), the organization announced in a statement late Wednesday night.

The vehicle was reportedly transporting over two dozen individuals, including GHF team members and local Palestinians working alongside the U.S.-based organization, en route to the foundation’s distribution centers in Khan Yunis when it was targeted. In addition to the fatalities and injuries, GHF says some team members may have been taken hostage.

“This attack did not happen in a vacuum,” GHF said in its statement, revealing that Hamas had issued repeated threats to GHF staff and local civilians involved in its aid distribution network.

Earlier this week, threatening messages allegedly sent by Hamas to aid workers in Gaza warned of “severe consequences” for those cooperating with international relief efforts perceived as being tied to Israel. One message read, “We are fully aware of everything you are doing, and all your movements are being monitored with extreme precision. You will not be forgiven for your involvement in projects that harm the dignity of our people.”

“This is your final warning,” the message continued. “Continuing down this path will have severe consequences, and you will bear full responsibility for the outcomes of your actions.”

Officials and humanitarian groups have repeatedly warned of the increasing dangers faced by aid workers operating in the Gaza Strip amid escalating tensions and security threats.

The GHF has not yet confirmed whether operations in the region will be suspended in the aftermath of the incident.

