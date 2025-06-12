Netanyahu Appoints Temporary Shin Bet Chief

This coming Sunday will mark the end of Ronen Bar’s term as the Shin Bet chief.

Since the confirmation of the next Shin Bet chief, Major General David Zini, is expected to take another several weeks, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made a decision on Thursday to assign the responsibility to “S.,” who currently serves as the Shin Bet deputy chief.

S. will fill the position temporarily for a month or until the completion of Zini’s appointment process—whichever comes first.

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, who ruled that Netanyahu is “not allowed” to appoint the next Shin Bet chief due to what she claims is a “conflict of interest,” approved the appointment of S. for up to a month due to “exceptional circumstances that have arisen” and as not to harm state security.

