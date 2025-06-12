Hamas Appoints Ezzedin Al-Haddad, “The Ghost of Al-Qassam” as New Gaza Chief After Deaths of Sinwar Brothers

Hamas has reportedly appointed Ezzedin al-Haddad — a longtime operative known as the “Ghost of al-Qassam” — as the new commander of its Gaza-based operations, following the targeted killings of its two previous leaders by the IDF.

According to a Wall Street Journal report citing multiple sources, Haddad, 55, assumed leadership after the deaths of Yahya Sinwar and his brother Mohammed Sinwar, who had led the terror group’s activities in Gaza in succession over the past seven months. Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 7th massacre, was killed in an Israeli raid last year. His brother Mohammed, who took over in his place, was confirmed dead after Israeli forces retrieved his body from a tunnel beneath a hospital in southern Gaza.

“Mohammed Sinwar was responsible for the deaths of countless civilians,” the IDF wrote in a statement. “He died the way he lived — underground.”

Haddad, who played a central role in orchestrating the October 7th attacks, has long kept a low profile, earning him the nickname “Ghost” among members of Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Israeli intelligence officials say he was previously responsible for hostage oversight and the recruitment of new fighters.

His rise to command comes amid ongoing Israeli operations aimed at decapitating Hamas’ leadership structure in Gaza. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz have both named Haddad as a priority target. A $750,000 bounty has reportedly been placed on his head.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)