Huckebee: “Israel Is Doing A Lousy Job At Genocide, Even US Doesn’t Warn Civilians Before Striking”

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee spoke to CBN News and did an admirable job of defending Israel against the various antisemitc accusations constantly hurled against the Jewish state.

Regarding claims that Israel is committing genocide, Huckabee replied: “They’re doing a lousy job at genocide. If they wanted to do genocide, they could drop a few bombs and everybody would be dead.”

“So the fact is that they are surgically going into Gaza, trying to get the civilians moved out of harm’s way. They announce to them with leaflets, with paging, with cell phone texts, with loudspeakers, and they’ve put it on every media outlet and social media and say, ‘If you’re in this area, get out. We’re going to attack it.'”

“Now who else does that on all of the earth? Not even the US gives that kind of warning to civilians to try to protect them,” he asserted.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)