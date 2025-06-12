Iran Conflict: What You Need to Know About Schools, Travel & Government Services in Israel | Chaim V’Chessed

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FILE - An Israeli and U.S. flag are reflected on a conference table at the Pentagon, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Though not a news outlet, Chaim V’Chessed is providing essential updates on how the developing conflict is impacting schools, travel, and government services in Israel.

Following the beginning of Israel’s attack on Iran, here is what you need to know in the immediate future:

  • Schools Closed: All schools across Israel are closed today, Friday, June 13.
  • Airspace Shut Down: Israeli airspace has been closed, and all flights have been canceled until further notice. Flights en route to Israel are being rerouted to alternate destinations.
  • Travel Disruptions Expected: Travelers should anticipate continued disruptions for several days. Reports indicate that El Al planes on the ground in Israel are currently being flown out to other countries for safety. This would seem to indicate that the disruption to flights may be lengthy.
  • Government Offices: While government offices are always closed on Fridays, sources tell Chaim V’Chessed that many offices are expected to experience disruptions at the start of next week.

This is a developing situation. Chaim V’Chessed will keep you posted with timely updates on schools, travel, and government services and other issues relating to daily life in Israel during these challenging times.



