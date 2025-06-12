NYC: NYPD Increases Resources Around Jewish And Israeli Sites Amid Israel’s Strikes On Iran

The New York City Police Department announced late Thursday night that it is deploying additional resources to Jewish and Israeli locations across the city, citing an “abundance of caution” in the wake of Israeli strikes targeting Iran.

While officials stress that there are currently no credible threats to the city or its residents, both law enforcement and Jewish security organizations are urging increased vigilance, particularly ahead of Shabbos.

The NYPD says it is closely coordinating with federal agencies and will continue monitoring for any developments that may affect security in New York. “We are deploying additional resources to ensure the safety of sensitive sites throughout the city,” the department said in a statement.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also addressed the situation, assuring the public that “there are no credible threats to New York at this time.” She noted that the state has taken precautionary measures, including heightened security at sensitive locations and increased cybersecurity monitoring.

Jewish security organizations, while echoing the lack of specific threats, are calling on communities to remain alert. The Community Security Service (CSS), which trains volunteer shul security teams, issued a call to its network urging them to review protocols ahead of Shabbos, report any suspicious activity, and maintain contact with local law enforcement.

“Jews in America cannot afford to be complacent,” said Richard Priem, CEO of CSS. “Situational awareness and preparedness are key.”

The Secure Community Network (SCN), a national Jewish security group, warned that the current conflict comes amid an already heightened threat environment, particularly fueled by rhetoric from Iranian-linked groups. “We urge communities to remain vigilant, continue the strengthened security postures institutions have implemented since October 7th, and coordinate closely with law enforcement,” said SCN CEO Michael Masters.

Security officials point to past incidents of Iranian-linked plots against Jewish and Israeli targets abroad, including in New York, as a reminder that such threats remain serious even in the diaspora.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)