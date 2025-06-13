Most Senior IRGC Leadership Were Killed While Meeting In Secret Underground Headquarters

In a dramatic development, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz was briefed on a successful operation that eliminated most of the senior leadership of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Air Force. The officials were targeted while convened at an secret underground headquarters, according to details shared during a high-level situation assessment.

Katz met with top security officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Mossad Director David Barnea, Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, Head of Operations Directorate Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, Head of Military Intelligence Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, Head of Technology and Logistics Directorate Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel, Home Front Command Chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, and other senior figures.

The briefing confirmed that the operation dealt a severe blow to the command structure of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Air Force, a key component of the Islamic Republic’s military apparatus.

