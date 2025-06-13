Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Most Senior IRGC Leadership Were Killed While Meeting In Secret Underground Headquarters


In a dramatic development, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz was briefed on a successful operation that eliminated most of the senior leadership of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Air Force. The officials were targeted while convened at an secret underground headquarters, according to details shared during a high-level situation assessment.

Katz met with top security officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Mossad Director David Barnea, Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, Head of Operations Directorate Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, Head of Military Intelligence Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, Head of Technology and Logistics Directorate Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel, Home Front Command Chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, and other senior figures.

The briefing confirmed that the operation dealt a severe blow to the command structure of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Air Force, a key component of the Islamic Republic’s military apparatus.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

🚨🚨 Israel Destroys Natanz Nuclear Facility, Intercepts 100 Drones Fired at Israel

REPORT: Mossad Built Explosive Drone Base INSIDE Iran Which Was Used In Attack

Iran Conflict: What You Need to Know About Schools, Travel & Government Services in Israel | Chaim V’Chessed

NYC: NYPD Increases Resources Around Jewish And Israeli Sites Amid Israel’s Strikes On Iran

First statement from Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Following IDF Airstrikes Across Iran

IDF Strikes And Mossad Assassinations Wipe Out Iran’s Top Military Commanders And Nuclear Scientists

Netanyahu Declares: “Never Again Is Now” as Israel Strikes Deep Into Iran [SEE THE FULL VIDEO]

JOIN YWN COMMUNITY FOR QUICK, RELIABLE UPDATES ON WAR WITH IRAN

🚨🚨 IDF LAUNCHES MAJOR ATTACK ON IRAN, 200 AIRCRAFT, HUNDREDS OF BOMBS

DRAMA: Dem Senator Forcibly Removed After Crashing DHS Secretary Press Conference

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network