TRUMP TO IRAN: Make A Deal Before “Even More Brutal” Attacks

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump urged Iran on Friday to make a deal “before there is nothing left and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that he gave Tehran “chance after chance” to come to an agreement, but it couldn’t be done. His comments come after Israeli strikes.

“I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come – And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliners spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse,” if the conflict continues, he warned, cautioning that the next attacks might be “even more brutal.”

