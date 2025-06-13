🚨🚨 AYATOLLAH RETALIATES: IRAN LAUNCHES MASSIVE MISSILE BARRAGES AT ISRAEL ON FRIDAY NIGHT

Iran launched a massive barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel late Friday night, as sirens blared across the country and civilians rushed to bomb shelters.

The IDF confirmed that it had detected the launch of over dozens of ballistic missiles from Iran, with many aimed at central Israel, including Tel Aviv and the Gush Dan region. The assault follows Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets, which have left the Islamic Republic reeling.

Interceptor missiles lit up the night sky over Israel as air defense systems attempted to neutralize the incoming threat. Multiple interceptions were observed, including near Jerusalem and central Israel, though at least some missiles managed to penetrate the defensive shield.

Footage from downtown Tel Aviv appeared to show multiple impacts, with one missile—or debris from an intercepted projectile—hitting near a high-rise building and igniting a fire. Additional impacts were confirmed in Ramat Gan. Livestreams and security cameras captured at least two direct hits in the Tel Aviv area, sending residents scrambling for cover.

Iran’s state-run media broadcast the attack live, framing the missile barrage as a response to what it described as “relentless Zionist aggression.”

Some 22 people were injured in the first wave of the Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel, according to medics. Magen David Adom reports that two individuals are in serious condition, two are moderately injured, and the remaining victims sustained minor injuries or are being treated for acute anxiety.

As emergency teams assessed the damage, the IDF issued another warning just before midnight, announcing that a second wave of ballistic missiles had been launched from Iran and was expected to strike. A short while later the IDF cancelled the report and allowed everyone to return leave their bomb shelters.

