Iran Targets Weizmann Institute, Lab Erupts In Flames, Multiple Buildings Damaged

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot announced on Sunday morning that several buildings on the campus were damaged in the missile attack from Iran in the early morning hours.

Baruch Hashem, no one was injured in the attack.

“There were multiple direct hits on buildings within the campus,” the statement said. “Thankfully, there were no casualties. We are in contact with the relevant security and emergency authorities and are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our staff and campus.”

The New York Times obtained images of the damage and reported that at least one of the institute’s laboratory buildings was hit and erupted into flames.

A residential building also scored a direct hit in Rechovot, injuring 37 people: two seriously, 12 moderately, and 23 lightly. A Holocaust survivor was rescued alive from the rubble of the building.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)