Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Iran Targets Weizmann Institute, Lab Erupts In Flames, Multiple Buildings Damaged

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rechovot. (Wikimedia Commons)

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot announced on Sunday morning that several buildings on the campus were damaged in the missile attack from Iran in the early morning hours.

Baruch Hashem, no one was injured in the attack.

“There were multiple direct hits on buildings within the campus,” the statement said. “Thankfully, there were no casualties. We are in contact with the relevant security and emergency authorities and are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our staff and campus.”

The New York Times obtained images of the damage and reported that at least one of the institute’s laboratory buildings was hit and erupted into flames.

A residential building also scored a direct hit in Rechovot, injuring 37 people: two seriously, 12 moderately, and 23 lightly. A Holocaust survivor was rescued alive from the rubble of the building.

Home Front Command forces operate at the site of the fall in Rechovot. (Photo: IDF Spokesperson)

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TWO WAVES OF MISSILES: 11 Israelis Killed, 200 Injured In Missile Strikes On Motzei Shabbos

JOIN YWN WHATSAPP FOR FASTEST, MOST RELIABLE UPDATES ON WAR WITH IRAN

🚨🚨 YWN SHABBOS / MOTZEI SHABBOS RECAP ON WAR WITH IRAN

Israeli Intel Official: Iran Still Has 2,000 Ballistic Missiles

Israel Attempts To Eliminate Houthi Military Chief In Yemen

H”YD: Yisrael Aloni, Etti Cohen Engel, Yevgenia Blinder Identified As Victims Of Iran Strike

3 Israelis Killed, 80 Injured After Iran Fires 200 Ballistic Missiles At Israel

“WE KNEW EVERYTHING:” President Trump Says He Is Not Sure Iran’s Nuclear Program Even Exists Any Longer

NETANYAHU: We Destroyed Natanz, Iran Will Respond In “Very Severe Attacks, In Waves”

NYT REPORT: Quds Commander Esmail Qaani Killed In Airstrike

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network