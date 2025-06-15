Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Shin Bet Launches Special Protection Plan For Top Political & IDF Officials

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, surrounded by bodyguards, visits the site of the Bat Yam missile attack.

In response to concerns over possible Iranian retaliation following the recent targeted killings of senior Iranian military figures, the Shin Bet has activated a classified contingency plan to bolster protection for senior Israeli government and military officials.

The decision follows a series of Israeli strikes that eliminated key figures in Iran’s military leadership, raising fears of a coordinated response from Tehran. As a result, the Shin Bet—acting on directives from the top security echelon—has increased security around high-ranking political leaders, senior defense officials, top IDF officers, and key figures in the intelligence community.

This is part of a pre-existing, comprehensive plan prepared for scenarios involving direct confrontation with Iran, which has now been fully set in motion.

Security sources report that the enhanced protection has been extended to all aspects of sensitive individuals’ daily lives, including continuous close protection, a doubled security presence, and covert transportation arrangements. Simultaneously, Israel has expanded its international preventative efforts, especially in countries where Israeli diplomats and senior officials are stationed.

The primary concern is that Iran could opt for a symbolic and high-profile response—not merely through missile attacks, but by targeting key decision-makers in an effort to send a political and media-driven message. Intelligence assessments suggest Iran may seek to “even the score” for the loss of its senior personnel by launching personal attacks against Israeli security leaders, either within Israel or abroad.

These moves are part of a broader series of precautionary steps taken over the weekend, including the evacuation of all Israeli passenger flights overseas, in anticipation of a potential escalation in hostilities.

