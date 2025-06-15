HORROR: Pre-Dawn 100+ Missile Barrage from Iran Kills Multiple Israelis, Including Elderly Man In Bnei Brak [VIDEOS]

A terrifying barrage of roughly 100 missiles launched from Iran rained down on Israel in the early hours of Monday morning, sending half-asleep residents running to shelters, killing at least 4 victims and injuring dozens.

The large-scale attack, which began just before 4:00 a.m., resulted in direct strikes in multiple cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa – the latter of which impacted an oil refinery, sparking a huge blaze.

MDA EMTs and paramedics pronounced the deaths of 4 people – 2 women and 2 men, all approximately 70 years old.

A man approximately 80 years old was found lifeless at the site of a missile strike in Bnei Brak. ZAKA was dispatched to the scene following reports of individuals trapped with serious concerns for their safety. After an extensive search, the man was located, but tragically, he was pronounced dead. Three other victims were killed

MDA teams said they transported 87 victims from 4 different scenes to hospitals across central Israel. Among them: a woman in her 30s in serious condition with facial trauma, 5 people in moderate condition, and 81 with minor injuries.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services confirmed that two high-rise residential buildings suffered direct hits in the assault. The force of the explosions shattered windows, ignited fires, and sent debris crashing through apartments. Eight rescue teams were dispatched to the scenes, working through the chaos and rubble to reach those trapped beneath the wreckage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)