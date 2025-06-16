In Tense Trip, Israeli Minister Who Was Near Iran Returned Home In A Yacht

Immigration and Absorption Minister Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionist party) was in Azerbaijan when Israel launched the war on Iran. He returned to Israel overnight Sunday after a tense journey home, under heavy security and great concern for his life.

Although Israel maintains warm ties with Azerbaijan, which shares a border with Iran, Israeli security officials were greatly concerned that Iran would take advantage of his presence in a neighboring country and try to kill him in retaliation for the assassinations of its senior commanders. Iran has carried out a series of attacks in Baku in the past, including against Israeli ambassadors in the country, which made the presence of an Israeli minister in the country particularly dangerous.

Sofer flew to Baku on Thursday to attend a Jewish youth seminar in cooperation with the Jewish Agency, Yisrael Hayom reported. However, after landing, he learned that the Israeli attack on Iran had begun, placing his life at risk. He was placed under very heavy security and forbidden from leaving his hotel. Security officials decided to whisk him out of Azerbaijan as soon as possible.

On Friday night, citing risks to his life, Sofer [who is Shomer Shabbos] was flown to Athens. On Sunday, he traveled to Larnaca, Cyprus, and then to Limassol. He returned to Israel late Sunday night by yacht, under heavy security throughout the journey.

