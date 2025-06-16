El Al Launches Emergency Flights to Repatriate 150,000 Israelis Stranded Abroad Amid Airspace Closures

In a sweeping effort to bring home tens of thousands of Israeli citizens stranded overseas, El Al has launched emergency repatriation flights following the closure of Israel’s airspace due to the ballistic missile threat from Iran. The operation, carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Transportation, is the first major step toward addressing the estimated 150,000 Israelis currently abroad with no commercial way to return home.

El Al and its charter subsidiary, Sundor, opened a dedicated online registration portal Monday for passengers whose flights to Israel were canceled. The airline urged travelers to register online only, as phone requests would not be accepted. Registrants were told to expect an email confirmation—typically within three hours—though the airline clarified that confirmation does not guarantee a seat.

Shortly after the announcement, a surge in traffic briefly crashed El Al’s website, preventing many from accessing the portal. The disruption was resolved within hours, and the system is now fully operational.

At a press conference Monday, Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced that outbound flights would also be authorized, allowing temporary visitors—including Birthright Israel participants—to return to their countries of origin.

“There’s no need to panic,” Regev reassured Israelis abroad. “You’re overseas—enjoy yourselves. I know it’s not simple… but I ask for your patience.”

El Al noted that seat allocation will be prioritized based on the original departure dates of canceled flights. However, humanitarian and security-sensitive cases may be given precedence, pending government approval.

The order of registration will be recorded, but it will not serve as the primary basis for assigning seats. Instead, decisions will reflect a combination of logistics, operational capacity, and the evolving security landscape.

Travelers were advised to expect delays in both scheduling and communication. The airline recommended securing temporary accommodations and saving all related receipts for potential reimbursement, in accordance with Israel’s consumer protection laws.

El Al emphasized that flight schedules will be published only after government clearance is granted, and reiterated its close cooperation with state authorities to ensure the safety and efficiency of the repatriation process.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)