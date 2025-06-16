MAILBAG: You’re Not “Stuck” in Israel – You’re Lucky to Be Here

The following letter was sent to the Chaim V’Chessed organization, and provided to YWN:

Over the past few days, as war-related disruptions continue to affect travel, Chaim V’Chessed and other dedicated organizations have been working nonstop to help people get where they need to go. That includes Israelis who are stranded abroad and trying to get back home – and it also includes foreign citizens who found themselves in Israel when the skies closed and are now trying to return to their home countries.

It’s a complex operation, filled with uncertainty and emotion. But there’s one important difference between these two groups – and it’s not just about geography.

Yes, Israelis abroad are understandably desperate to get home. And yes, it’s tough for foreign nationals in Israel who weren’t planning to stay this long. But we’ve been hearing something lately that doesn’t sit quite right: people saying they’re “stuck in Israel.”

Let’s be clear: no one is ever stuck in Israel.

Sure, your plans may have changed. You may be missing work or family or just the comforts of home. But let’s not forget where you are. You’re in Eretz Yisrael. That’s not a burden – that’s a blessing.

We say it in our prayers three times a day – v’techezena einenu b’shuvcha l’Tzion b’rachamim. We ask to return. We long to be here. And sometimes, even when it happens unexpectedly, the answer is “yes.”

So no, you’re not stuck. You’re standing on holy ground. You’re walking the streets that our ancestors dreamed of seeing. You’ve been gifted extra days in the Land that generations cried for. That’s not “stuck.” That’s held – gently, lovingly – in the place we call home.

This isn’t to make light of anyone’s stress or frustration. Being away from your routine, your loved ones, or your plans isn’t easy. But perspective matters. Instead of saying “I’m stuck in Israel,” maybe try saying, “I didn’t plan to be here, but what a privilege it is.”

We’ll continue doing everything we can to help everyone get to where they need to be. And when the time comes for you to head home, we hope you leave with your heart just a little fuller — knowing that these extra days in Eretz Yisrael were a gift.

