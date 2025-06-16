Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Trump Must Take Next Steps To Stop War Between Iran And Israel


Iran’s foreign minister on Monday said it would take one call from President Donald Trump to muzzle Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a lengthy social media post, Seyed Abbas Araghchi called Netanyahu a “war criminal” who has “duped” several American presidents into fighting his own wars for three decades. He called on Trump to help de-escalate the growing conflict between both nations.

“If President Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential,” Araghchi wrote on X. “Israel must halt its aggression, and absent a total cessation of military aggression against us, our responses will continue.”

“It takes one phone call from Washington to muzzle someone like Netanyahu,” he added. “That may pave the way for a return to diplomacy.”

Araghchi stressed that Iran “did NOT begin this war and has no interest in perpetuating bloodshed.”

However, Iran has trained and funded proxy terror groups like Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthi rebels, all of which have attacked Israel for decades.

