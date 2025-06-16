REPORT: Trump Expected To Offer Iran ‘Last-Chance’ Proposal

President Trump is expected to present Iran with a “last chance” offer, American and European officials told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

Trump said that Tehran reached out to his administration in an attempt to stop the barrage of Israeli strikes that have decimated Iran’s nuclear facilities and military sites.

“It looks like Iran isn’t winning this war. They need to talk before it’s too late,” Trump said in Canada, where he is attending the G7 Summit.

One official told the newspaper that Trump’s new offer may be slightly better than the previous proposal the administration submitted to the Iranians earlier this month.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)