WATCH: “Israel Is Doing Very Well”: Trump Says “Making Sure” Iran Never Has Nuclear Weapons


President Donald Trump said Iran missed a crucial opportunity by not agreeing to a nuclear deal with the United States prior to Israeli military strikes, but said he is optimistic that Tehran may now be willing to come to the negotiating table.

“As I’ve been saying, I think a deal will be signed, or something will happen, but a deal will be signed,” Trump said Sunday on the sidelines of the G7 summit. “And I think Iran is foolish not to sign.”

The President reiterated his administration’s objective of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, a long-standing concern that has escalated following recent hostilities in the region.

“I want to see no nuclear weapon in Iran and we’re well on our way to making sure that happens,” Trump said.

“Israel is doing very well, as you probably noticed,” he added. “I’ve spoken to everybody… I’m in constant touch.”

