Staff Sergeant Naveh Leshem, z”l, 20, from Nokdim, a fighter in Battalion 12 of the Golani Brigade, was killed in combat in southern Gaza.

In the same incident, an officer and three fighters from Battalion 12 of the Golani Brigade were seriously injured.

The wounded were evacuated to hospitals for medical treatment, and their families have been informed.

