2,000 Israelis Homeless In Wake Of Iran’s Deliberate Strikes On Civilian Areas

Over 2,000 Israelis are homeless after Iranian missiles hit residential buildings in central Israel and Haifa in the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning.

One missile hit a high-rise building in Petach Tikvah, killing four and injuring hundreds. About 400 families, 1,300 people, had to evacuate their homes, Zman Yisrael reported.

In Tel Aviv, where two missiles scored direct hits, about 300 people were forced to evacuate their homes.

In Bnei Brak, where a missile hit the ALEH rehabilitation center in the Pardes Katz neighborhood, the force of the blast heavily damaged a shul and nearby residential buildings, killing Avraham Cohen, H’yd. Hundreds of residents were forced to evacuate their homes and have been provided temporary housing in hotels by the municipality.

About 60 people were evacuated from their homes in Haifa, where missiles hit residential buildings along with destroying the city’s oil refinery.

Dozens of people were previously evacuated from their homes in central Israel and northern Israel after missiles damaged buildings on Shabbos and Sunday in central and northern Israel, including Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Ramat Gan, and Tamra.

More statistics on the war:

Missiles and drones:

•A little less than 400 ballistic missiles have been launched from Iran.

• Hundreds of drones have been launched from Iran.

• Approximately 35 impact sites have been identified

Casualties:

• 24 people killed

• More than 647 injured, including:

• 10 in serious condition

• 37 in moderate condition

• Over 600 with minor injuries

Damages:

18,766 damage claims have been submitted to the Israel Tax Authority:

• 15,861 related to structural damage

• 1,272 related to vehicles

• 1,633 related to contents and other property

