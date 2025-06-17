STUNNING SUCCESS: Israel Says Major Objectives in Iran Nearly Achieved as Nuclear and Missile Capabilities Crippled

Israeli military officials say they are nearing completion of their objectives in their sweeping operation targeting Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure and ballistic missile systems, with a full conclusion expected within the next one to two weeks.

The IDF launched the offensive with the stated goal of eliminating what it called the “existential threat” posed by Iran’s nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. According to briefings by senior military officials, Israel has so far delivered devastating blows to key nuclear and military targets across Iran, significantly weakening the Islamic Republic’s ability to wage war or develop nuclear weapons.

Among the most high-profile strikes were direct hits on two of Iran’s most critical nuclear enrichment sites, Natanz and Isfahan, which sustained what the IDF described as “significant damage.” Additionally, Israeli forces have killed at least nine nuclear scientists believed to have been directly involved in Iran’s bomb-making efforts. Multiple support facilities, including command centers and administrative offices, were also struck.

Though the IDF has not confirmed an attack on Iran’s underground Fordo nuclear facility, it remains on Israel’s “bank of targets,” with Defense Minister Yisrael Katz saying Fordo is “an issue that will certainly be addressed.”

On the ballistic missile front, Israeli intelligence estimates that roughly 40% of Iran’s missile launchers—approximately 200 units—have been destroyed or rendered inoperable. This, the IDF believes, has sharply curtailed Iran’s capacity to launch large-scale missile barrages, reducing its firepower to only small, intermittent salvos in recent days.

“The dramatic decline in missile volume is not a strategic pause,” one senior official said. “It’s a direct result of our successful campaign targeting Iran’s launch infrastructure.”

In the first days of the conflict, Iran fired dozens of missiles at a time toward Israeli territory. But over the past 48 hours, Iranian forces have only managed to launch a handful at a time—though with increased frequency. Israeli military analysts believe Iran is struggling to coordinate more extensive attacks following the elimination of much of its military leadership.

According to the IDF, dozens of senior Iranian commanders have been killed, including a majority of the leadership from both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the broader Iranian Armed Forces. Officials say the death toll among commanders is three times higher than originally anticipated when planning the operation.

The military credited months of preparation and intelligence-gathering with enabling what it described as a rapid and effective campaign. The most difficult challenge, according to Israeli officials, was overcoming Iran’s sophisticated air defenses—a hurdle the IDF now says it has “cracked,” securing air superiority over much of western Iran and the capital, Tehran.

With the bulk of Iran’s military infrastructure either neutralized or degraded, Israel’s Home Front Command has eased its emergency posture. The nationwide “pre-launch alert” that instructed civilians to prepare for missile attacks has been lifted, reflecting a reduction in immediate threat levels.

The Israeli government has not commented on whether the operation will conclude with direct strikes on Fordo or other remaining high-value targets. However, military officials maintain that the campaign is achieving its strategic objectives and that “the endgame is in sight.”

