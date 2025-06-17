Israel Preparing to Assist Stranded Foreigners Amid Ongoing Crisis | Chaim V’Chessed

In a new development, Israeli authorities have begun preliminary preparations to assist foreign nationals who remain stranded in Israel due to the ongoing security situation.

While no official exit plan has yet been announced, Chaim V’Chessed has learned from sources that the developing arrangement may include evacuation by air or sea to a third country. At this stage, the government is focused on collecting data from those affected.

Tourists and other foreigners currently in Israel who wish to return to their home countries are encouraged to submit their personal details using this online form.

This move comes as part of broader efforts to support the large number of foreign nationals who have found themselves unable to leave the country following the closure of commercial air routes. Chaim V’Chessed will continue to monitor the situation closely and share verified updates as they become available.