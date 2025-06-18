In First Since Start Of War, Iran Downs Israeli Drone [Video]

For the first time since the start of Israel’s war against war, Iranian forces succeeded in downing an Israeli Hermes 900 UAV (Kochav) overnight Tuesday.

The UAV was shot down in the Isfahan region in central Iran while on a mission to hunt missile launchers and surface-to-surface missiles.

It was downed by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

The IDF confirmed that a drone was downed in Iran but said that there is no fear of information being leaked.

“During operational activity, surface-to-air missiles were fired at an Air Force unmanned aerial vehicle,” the IDF stated. “The aircraft crashed in Iranian territory. There are no casualties, and there is no concern about information leakage.”

Over the past week, the Air Force has been operating dozens of UAVs in Iranian skies, hunting missile launchers. Almost half of the launchers in Iran’s possession have been destroyed so far.

On Wednesday morning, Israeli UAVs were documented flying freely in the airspace of Kermanshah in western Iran and attacking the Imam Hassan base.

