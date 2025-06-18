Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

In First Since Start Of War, Iran Downs Israeli Drone [Video]

Downed Israeli drone. (Screenshot)

For the first time since the start of Israel’s war against war, Iranian forces succeeded in downing an Israeli Hermes 900 UAV (Kochav) overnight Tuesday.

The UAV was shot down in the Isfahan region in central Iran while on a mission to hunt missile launchers and surface-to-surface missiles.

It was downed by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

The IDF confirmed that a drone was downed in Iran but said that there is no fear of information being leaked.

“During operational activity, surface-to-air missiles were fired at an Air Force unmanned aerial vehicle,” the IDF stated. “The aircraft crashed in Iranian territory. There are no casualties, and there is no concern about information leakage.”

Over the past week, the Air Force has been operating dozens of UAVs in Iranian skies, hunting missile launchers. Almost half of the launchers in Iran’s possession have been destroyed so far.

On Wednesday morning, Israeli UAVs were documented flying freely in the airspace of Kermanshah in western Iran and attacking the Imam Hassan base.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

REPORT: Iran Preparing For Possible Strikes On US Bases On Middle East

HY’D: 3 More Victims From Petach Tikvah, Haifa Attacks Identified

STUNNING SUCCESS: Israel Says Major Objectives in Iran Nearly Achieved as Nuclear and Missile Capabilities Crippled

NOW: GET YWN WAR UPDATES TO YOUR PHONE IN LIVE TIME

New York City Comptroller And Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander Arrested at Immigration Court [VIDEO]

🚨🚨🚨 MAJOR BREAKING FROM TRUMP: WE KNOW WHERE KHAMENEI IS HIDING, WE HAVE CONTROL OF AIRSPACE

VP VANCE: Trump May Take “Further Action” Against Iran’s Nuclear Program

GAZA WAR: Major Breakthrough Looms in Hostage Deal and Ceasefire Talks, Reports Say

2,000 Israelis Homeless In Wake Of Iran’s Deliberate Strikes On Civilian Areas

Two Petach Tikva Victims Identified: Yaakov And Dasi Belo, H’yd

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network