Iran’s Jews Fearful As Israel Pounds The Regime: “People Vanished”

The 15,000 Jews living in Iran are living in what members of the kehilla describe as a state of existential dread in the wake of Israel’s launch of the war, Ynet reported.

Jewish life in Iran has come to a standstill, sources familiar with the situation said.

“People have vanished from the streets,” said one source. “They’re staying inside their homes, terrified. They’re not going to work. There are no gatherings, no tefillos in shuls—nothing. They’re simply afraid to show their faces.”

According to the report, the main fear of Iranian Jews is not of the regime but of mob violence, of angry Iranians retaliating for the Israeli attacks and carrying out lynchings, chalilah.

Arutz Sheva quoted a source in contact with the community who said, “They’re alive, as of now, but they’re living in constant fear. What was until now an active community has suddenly become a silent congregation of tefillah and fear.”

Most of Iran’s Jews live in Tehran, followed by Isfahan. Both cities house nuclear and missile facilities and have been heavily targeted by the IDF.

Following the launch of the war, Jewish community leaders issued statements sharply condemning Israel in what are seen as attempts to protect the community from being accused of disloyalty to the regime.

