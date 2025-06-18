Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Mike Huckabee Issues Notice To Americans In Israel Wanting To Evacuate

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee advised U.S. citizens who are seeking to evacuate from Israel on Wednesday.

He directed Americans to a program that guides those who wish to depart toward evacuation flights as well as cruse ships.

“Urgent notice! American citizens wanting to leave Israel–The U.S. Embassy in Israel is working on evacuation flights & cruise ship departures. You must enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) You will be alerted w/ updates,” he wrote, providing a link to the program.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN ANTWERP: 8-Year-Old Yehuda Alter Weiss A”H Killed in Police Crash on His Way to School

Iran’s Jews Fearful As Israel Pounds The Regime: “People Vanished”

Mike Huckabee Issues Notice To Americans In Israel Wanting To Evacuate

HY’D: Staff Sgt. Stav Halfon, 20, Killed by Sniper Fire in Southern Gaza

BREAKING: New York Court Of Appeals Decides Yeshiva Case

Khamenei Threatens US With “Irreparable Consequences” If It Attacks Iran

New Details About The Magnitude Of The Neis In Bnei Brak

Wall Street Journal: Israel Is Running Low On Arrow Interceptor Missiles

In First Since Start Of War, Iran Downs Israeli Drone [Video]

Defense Minister Katz: “This Is How Dictatorships Fall”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network