Mike Huckabee Issues Notice To Americans In Israel Wanting To Evacuate

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee advised U.S. citizens who are seeking to evacuate from Israel on Wednesday.

He directed Americans to a program that guides those who wish to depart toward evacuation flights as well as cruse ships.

“Urgent notice! American citizens wanting to leave Israel–The U.S. Embassy in Israel is working on evacuation flights & cruise ship departures. You must enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) You will be alerted w/ updates,” he wrote, providing a link to the program.