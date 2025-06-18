Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Khamenei Threatens US With “Irreparable Consequences” If It Attacks Iran


Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday stubbornly refused US President Donald Trump’s call for the Islamic Republic’s “unconditional surrender.”

Too cowardly to speak in person, he issued a statement that was read by a TV host on Wednesday as a “message to the Iranian nation.”

“Intelligent people who know Iran and the Iranian nation and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening rhetoric because the Iranian nation will not surrender,” the statement said.

“The Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly result in irreparable consequences.”

Khamenei’s statement comes amid reports that US President Donald Trump is considering joining Israel in the war against Iran and its nuclear program.

