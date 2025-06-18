Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: Iran TV Is Hacked Calling On Iranians To “Rise Up” Amid Massive Internet Blackout


Multiple television channels in Iran were reportedly compromised on Wednesday, with broadcasts displaying images and messages urging citizens to take to the streets in protest against the government, according to sources cited by the opposition-linked Iran International.

Authorities in Tehran claimed the disruption only impacted viewers receiving signals via satellite, pointing to possible interference with the satellite feed.

Adding to the turmoil, Iran experienced what a London-based internet monitoring group described as a “near-total national internet blackout” on the same day. NetBlocks, an online watchdog, reported on X: “Live network data show Iran is now in the midst of a near-total national internet blackout; the incident follows a series of earlier partial disruptions and comes amid escalating military tensions with Israel after days of back-and-forth missile strikes.”

