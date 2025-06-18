Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Strikes Over 20 Nuclear And Military Targets in Tehran


The IDF conducted a series of precision airstrikes in Tehran, targeting over 20 military sites, including facilities linked to Iran’s nuclear weapons development program and missile production, the IDF announced. The operation, involved 60 IAF fighter jets guided by the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

According to the IDF, the strikes hit critical components of Iran’s nuclear weapons program, including weapons production sites, centrifuge production facilities, and research and development centers. “These sites were designated to allow the Iranian regime to expand the scale and pace of its uranium enrichment purpose of developing nuclear weapons,” the IDF stated. The military emphasized that Iran’s uranium enrichment far exceeds levels required for civilian purposes, with a focus on high-level enrichment suitable for nuclear weapons.

The IDF also targeted factories producing raw materials and components for missile assembly, as well as sites involved in the production of Iran’s air defense systems. The strikes were part of a broader effort to disrupt Iran’s military infrastructure, which the regime has dispersed across its vast territory to ensure operational continuity. “The Iranian regime used Iran’s large territory and established its production sites in several areas spread widely across the country, in order to maintain the industry’s continued operation,” the IDF explained.

For years, the IDF Intelligence Directorate has been gathering detailed intelligence on Iran’s production industry, enabling the precise targeting of these facilities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



