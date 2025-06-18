WATCH: Trump Claims Iran Was “A Few Weeks Away” From Nuclear Bomb; Calls For “Total Victory”

President Trump stated that Iran was “a few weeks away” from developing a nuclear weapon before Israel launched recent strikes on the Islamic Republic. Speaking publicly, Trump emphasized his support for “total victory” in the ongoing conflict rather than a ceasefire.

While he reiterated his long-standing stance that Iran should not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, Trump also expressed a desire to avoid direct involvement in foreign wars. He said he has not yet made a decision on whether the United States will act against Iran’s nuclear sites, but underscored that the U.S. military’s advanced technology is currently being used by Israel in the airstrikes against Iran.

President Trump says Iran wants to meet at the White House.

“They should’ve made that deal. I had a great deal for them. They should’ve made that deal. In the end, they decided not to do it — and now they wish they did it.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“We’re not looking for a ceasefire. We’re looking for a total and complete victory. Again, you know what the victory is: no nuclear weapon.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“I don’t want to get involved either, but I’ve been saying for 20 years — maybe longer — that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon … They’d use it. I believe they’d use it.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP ON FORDOW NUCLEAR FACILITY: Trump on dismantling Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility: “We’re the only ones that have the capability to do it, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to do it — at all.”