IDF Confirms Iran Fired Cluster Bomb Missile at Central Israel in Thursday Morning Barrage

The IDF’s Home Front Command has confirmed that Iran launched at least one ballistic missile armed with a cluster bomb warhead toward central Israel earlier today.

According to the military, the warhead deployed at an altitude of approximately seven kilometers, dispersing roughly 20 smaller submunitions across an estimated eight-kilometer radius. Lacking propulsion systems, these bomblets scattered unpredictably before hitting the ground.

One of the submunitions struck a residential home in the town of Azor, south of Tel Aviv. The impact caused limited damage, comparable to that of a small rocket. No injuries were reported in that particular strike.

A senior Israeli defense official said that while the individual bomblets carry relatively small explosive payloads, the use of a cluster warhead dramatically increases the threat radius compared to conventional ballistic missile warheads.

“This type of missile can affect a much larger area, even if each impact is less powerful,” the official said.

The IDF is urging the public to avoid any missile debris found on the ground, warning that remnants of the submunitions are highly dangerous and could still detonate. Civilians are advised to immediately report any suspicious objects to authorities.

Despite the nature of the attack, Home Front Command said there is no change at this time to civilian safety guidelines in the event of cluster bomb strikes.

Thursday morning’s attack saw approximately 20 ballistic missiles launched from Iran. Four scored direct hits across central and southern Israel, including at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva, where a large warhead caused major damage and multiple injuries. Other missiles struck urban areas in Ramat Gan and Holon, wounding dozens and damaging residential buildings and infrastructure.

Authorities are continuing to assess the extent of the damage as emergency crews work to clear debris and treat the wounded.

