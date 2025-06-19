Tzedek Answers the Call Again, Evacuates Hundreds From Israel as War Rages [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

As war erupted between Israel and Iran late last Thursday night, panic and uncertainty gripped thousands of foreign nationals and dual citizens in Israel — prompting a flood of desperate calls and emails to the Tzedek Association, known for its lifesaving efforts during previous times of crisis.

Just hours after the conflict began, Tzedek’s inboxes were inundated with urgent pleas from people seeking a way out of the country, echoing the group’s dramatic post-Oct. 7 evacuation efforts. While commercial flights via Egypt and Jordan are technically available, both the U.S. State Department and Israeli security services strongly advise against travel to those countries, especially during wartime, citing security risks.

Initially, Tzedek explored the possibility of chartering a boat to evacuate those seeking to leave. However, that option quickly proved unworkable due to logistical and safety concerns.

Undeterred, Tzedek pivoted to aviation. After intense coordination, the organization was able to secure a charter flight through an Italian airline and contracted Plan It Right — the same logistical partner they worked with following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks — to handle the complex task of coordinating the evacuation.

The charter flight departed from Sharm el-Sheikh, a resort town in the Egyptian Sinai that served as a relatively stable launch point despite regional tensions.

A short time ago, the flight touched down safely at JFK International Airport, delivering hundreds of relieved passengers back home.

Rabbi Moshe Margaretten of Tzedek told YWN that the organization is closely monitoring demand and, if needed, will begin coordinating another flight.

“We’re here to help when no one else will,” he said. “As long as there’s a need, we’ll keep doing everything we can to ensure people get home safely.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)