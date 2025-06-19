Dramatic P’sak: HaRav Yosef: “Hold Chasunos During The Three Weeks This Year”

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, the Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, published a halachic letter on Thursday regarding holding chasunos during the three weeks this summer.

The letter comes amid Israel’s war with Iran and the resulting missile attacks on Israel. Due to the Home Front Command’s orders banning gatherings, many chasunos have been delayed or canceled.

There is a shortage of chasunah halls in Eretz Yisrael, and finding a hall for a later date on short notice is very difficult.

In response to many shailos he received, HaRav Yosef paskened that this year, it is permissible and even desirable to hold chasunos during the three weeks.

HaRav Yosef wrote that for Sephardim, who follow the pesikos of the Shulchan Aruch, it is muttar and even “a mitzvah to get married during these days.” He noted that this is also the Minhag Yerusalayim for generations, and there is no difference if the chasan already fulfilled pirya u’rivya or not.

HaRav Yosef emphasized that this p’sak is valid for every year, but this year is even more valid. Addressing those who are noheig to be machmir on the issue, he stated that due to the delay of chasunos and the logistical difficulty of finding available halls after Tisha B’Av, an additional delay is liable to cause obstacles and stumbling blocks, chalilah.

In a sharply worded statement, he said: “המחמיר בזה יוצא שכרו בהפסדו.”

HaRav Yosef also addressed Ashkenazim, who pasken according to the Rema—that chasunos are forbidden from the 17th of Tammuz. HaRav Yosef wrote that one can be mattir this year, especially those who did not yet fulfill the mitzvah of piryah v’rivyah.

In his p’sak, HaRav Yosef relied on Acharonim like the Aruch HaShulchan, who wrote that when it’s necessary, one can get married during the three weeks except for the week in which Tisha B’Av falls. He also quoted HaRav Aryeh Leib Grossnas in Lev Aryeh, who paskened “בשעת הדחק יש להתיר.” HaRav Yosef added that there’s no more שעת הדחק than this time.

HaRav Yosef ended his historic letter with a call to Am Yisrael to be mechazeik in Torah and tefillah. “עת צרה היא ליעקב וממנה יוושע.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)