Head Of Iran’s Atomic Energy Agency Threatens Legal Action Against UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Over “Inaction”

The head of Iran’s atomic energy organization is threatening legal actions against the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief.

In a letter shared by Iranian semi-official Fars News Agency, Mohammad Eslami slammed International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi for “inaction” during Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The letter comes after Israel attacked Iran’s Arak nuclear facility in overnight strikes.

“It is necessary to fulfill your constitutional duties by immediately ending this inaction and condemning these actions of the Zionist regime that are contrary to international regulations,” the letter read, adding that Iran “will pursue appropriate legal measures, especially in relation to the inactions taken by your Excellency.”

The IAEA head later said the agency was continuing to “closely monitor and assess the situation regarding the Israeli attacks on nuclear sites” in Iran and that inspectors will remain in the country, ready to be deployed to nuclear sites when possible.

Grossi added that he was ready to “travel immediately and engage with all relevant parties” to help make sure nuclear facilities are protected and being used for peaceful purposes.

“For the IAEA to act, a constructive, professional dialogue will have to ensue, and this must happen sooner rather than later,” he said.

Iran’s foreign ministry has also criticized the IAEA chief, accusing him of peddling a “misleading narrative” about Iran’s nuclear program and becoming complicit in Israel’s military campaign. Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei slammed the UN nuclear watchdog for declaring on June 12 that Iran was violating its nuclear non-proliferation obligations, hours before Israel launched its first attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Baqaei said the report was “absolutely biased” and had been used as a “pretext” for Israel to strike Iran’s “peaceful nuclear facilities.”

In an interview with Al Jazeera earlier on Thursday, Grossi denied that the IAEA’s findings gave Israel a green light to strike Iran.

