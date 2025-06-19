NISSIM: Iranian Missile Makes Direct Hit In Beersheva Causing Major Damage, But Minor Injuries [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Following nearly 13 hours of relative quiet in Israel, early Friday morning saw a new barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles targeting southern regions. The attack forced millions of residents to take cover in bomb shelters as sirens blared across the area.

One missile struck Beersheva, landing directly in front of an apartment building. The impact caused multiple vehicles to burst into flames and inflicted severe damage to the structure. Bichasdei Hashem, according to Magen David Adom, there have been no reports of physical injuries so far. A few civilians experienced anxiety and panic attacks due to the shock of the attack.

Emergency services are on the scene providing support and assessing the damage.

MDA Paramedic Dvir Ben Ze’ev in a short statement said:

“We arrived quickly at the scene in large numbers, with Mobile Intensive Care Units, ambulances, and medicycles. We saw thick smoke, cars on fire, and one of the buildings had significant damage, along with damage to additional apartments. We set up two casualty treatment points and are conducting medical checks on residents coming out of the buildings. At the same time, together with the Home Front Command, Fire and Rescue, and the police, we are conducting searches in the damaged building and the affected apartments to ensure there are no injured casualties inside.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)