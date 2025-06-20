OVERNIGHT: 60 IAF Fighter Jets Carry Out 120 Airstrikes On Iranian Military & Nuclear Research Facilities

More than 60 IAF fighter jets truck dozens of military targets in Iran overnight, using approximately 120 munitions.

During the night, several industrial sites used to manufacture missiles were struck in the Tehran area. These sites were developed over many years and served as a key industrial center for the Iranian Ministry of Defense.

Among the targets were sites producing missile components and facilities manufacturing raw materials used in casting missile engines.

As part of the ongoing efforts to degrade the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons program, the IDF struck the SPND headquarters in Tehran. The SPND headquarters is used for research and development of advanced technologies and weapons supporting the Iranian regime’s military capabilities. It was established in 2011 by Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the founder of Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

Additionally, a site producing a critical component of the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons program was targeted.

Simultaneously, four drones launched from Iran were intercepted by the IAF overnight.

