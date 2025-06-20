GAZA: Terrorist Who Buried Hostages Taken Out by Israeli Airstrike

A senior commander in the Mujahideen Brigades terror group, Ali Saadi Wasfi al-Agha, was killed Monday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a hideout in central Gaza, the IDF announced.

Al-Agha, who headed the group’s southern Gaza division, was slated to succeed its leader, Asaad Abu Sharia, who was eliminated in an earlier Israeli strike this month. According to the IDF, al-Agha played a key role in the October 7 attacks and was personally involved in the abduction, murder, and burial of Israeli hostages, including Gadi Haggai and Judith Weinstein.

The military said the bodies of Haggai and Weinstein were discovered earlier this month in al-Agha’s home in Khan Younis, confirming his direct involvement in concealing their remains.

Beyond his role in the October 7 massacre, al-Agha was reportedly involved in orchestrating terror operations in the West Bank and within Israel under Iranian direction. He also oversaw the recruitment of operatives and attacks on IDF forces in Gaza.

The strike was part of a broader wave of Israeli military activity in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. Over the past week alone, the IDF said it had struck approximately 300 terror-related targets, including weapons depots, sniper positions, and infrastructure used by terror groups.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)