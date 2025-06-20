IRONIC: Iran’s Friday Missile Attacks Damages Two Historic Mosques In Haifa

A missile launched by Iran struck the downtown area of Haifa on Friday, sending shockwaves that damaged the historic Al Jarina Grand Mosque and nearby infrastructure. The blast shattered the mosque’s stained glass windows and caused structural damage to the 18th-century building.

The Al Jarina Mosque, originally built in 1775 and expanded in 1901, typically draws around 200 worshippers on Fridays. However, only 15 people attended prayers due to a Home Front Command directive prohibiting large gatherings amid ongoing hostilities, according to Wakf representative Khaled Dagash.

Dagash reported that the missile hit after services had concluded and the building was empty. One person, whose identity is unknown, was lightly injured outside the mosque. He also expressed concern that government compensation might not suffice to restore the damage, especially as the mosque was already undergoing renovation at the time of the strike.

Shockwaves from the blast also blew out windows at the Masjid Al-Saghir, another historic mosque dating back to 1761. No additional damage was reported at that site.

President Yitzchak Herzog strongly condemned the attack, stating that “Iran is trying to kill Israelis of all faiths — Muslims included.” He emphasized Israel’s commitment to protecting all its citizens, saying, “We will defend all Israelis. All faiths included.”

