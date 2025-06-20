Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IRONIC: Iran’s Friday Missile Attacks Damages Two Historic Mosques In Haifa


A missile launched by Iran struck the downtown area of Haifa on Friday, sending shockwaves that damaged the historic Al Jarina Grand Mosque and nearby infrastructure. The blast shattered the mosque’s stained glass windows and caused structural damage to the 18th-century building.

The Al Jarina Mosque, originally built in 1775 and expanded in 1901, typically draws around 200 worshippers on Fridays. However, only 15 people attended prayers due to a Home Front Command directive prohibiting large gatherings amid ongoing hostilities, according to Wakf representative Khaled Dagash.

Dagash reported that the missile hit after services had concluded and the building was empty. One person, whose identity is unknown, was lightly injured outside the mosque. He also expressed concern that government compensation might not suffice to restore the damage, especially as the mosque was already undergoing renovation at the time of the strike.

Shockwaves from the blast also blew out windows at the Masjid Al-Saghir, another historic mosque dating back to 1761. No additional damage was reported at that site.

President Yitzchak Herzog strongly condemned the attack, stating that “Iran is trying to kill Israelis of all faiths — Muslims included.” He emphasized Israel’s commitment to protecting all its citizens, saying, “We will defend all Israelis. All faiths included.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Ordered To “Destabilize The Regime” As Report Claims US Attack On Iran Coming Tonight

Netanyahu: Israel ‘Ahead of Schedule’ in Iran Campaign, Will Strike All Nuclear Sites — With or Without U.S.

NISSIM: Iranian Missile Makes Direct Hit In Beersheva Causing Major Damage, But Minor Injuries [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

NOW: GET YWN WAR UPDATES TO YOUR PHONE IN LIVE TIME

REVEALED: Israel’s ‘Operation Narnia’ Wiped Out Iran’s Top Nuclear Scientists With A Secret Weapon

Tzedek Answers the Call Again, Evacuates Hundreds From Israel as War Rages [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Dramatic P’sak: HaRav Yosef: “Hold Chasunos During The Three Weeks This Year”

Head Of Iran’s Atomic Energy Agency Threatens Legal Action Against UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Over “Inaction”

SLEEPER CELL SCARES: U.S. Steps Up Monitoring of Iran-Backed Operatives as Trump Weighs Strike on Nuclear Sites

MYSTERY FLIGHTS: Is China Secretly Helping Iran?

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network