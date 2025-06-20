Israel’s Top General: We’ve Entered the Most Complex War in Our History

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned on Friday that Israel must brace for a “prolonged campaign” against Iran, declaring that the military will not allow an existential threat to mature unchecked.

In a rare and forceful video statement, Zamir said that Iran has been methodically working toward Israel’s destruction for years, with recent developments pushing its capabilities to a dangerous new level. “The plan reached the point of no return,” he said. “The capabilities reached operational readiness.”

According to Zamir, at the time Israel launched its preemptive campaign, Iran had amassed around 2,500 ground-to-ground missiles, with production on track to exceed 8,000 within two years. Iran’s growing missile arsenal, coupled with its nuclear ambitions and network of regional proxies, “compelled us to strike,” he said.

“We have prepared for this operation for years,” Zamir added. “It was launched at the moment when operational and strategic conditions converged. Had we waited, we would have faced a campaign from a position of disadvantage—and history would not have forgiven that failure.”

Zamir described the opening wave of Israeli strikes as a “surprise” offensive that delivered “extraordinary results.” These included the elimination of senior Iranian command figures, severe damage to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, the opening of an aerial corridor toward Tehran, and the destruction of roughly half of Iran’s missile launchers—some just minutes before launch.

While the strikes have set Iran back, Zamir emphasized that the campaign is far from over.

“We have embarked on the most complex campaign in our nation’s history,” he said. “It demands our full readiness and unity. Challenging days lie ahead.”

Addressing Israeli citizens directly, Zamir acknowledged the toll the war has taken on the home front, as Iran and its proxies continue to target civilian areas. “This is a different kind of challenge,” he said. “But our enemies fail to understand that the Israeli home front is not a weakness—it is the source of the IDF’s strength.”

Zamir concluded with a message of determination: “The IDF is prepared. Our freedom of action is growing, and the enemy’s is shrinking. The campaign is not over, but I am confident that we will finish it with Israel’s hand on top.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)