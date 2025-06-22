OPEN NEIS: Chassidish Family Huddled Under Dining Room Table As Building Collapsed Around Them

Amid the deaths, injuries, and destruction in Israel, incredible nissim occur daily as Iran continues to fire barrages of ballistic missiles with powerful explosive warheads at the Jewish people.

Yet another incredible neis occurred on Sunday morning in Haifa to a Belzer family, who live in an old building that lacks not only safe rooms (mamadim) in the individual apartments but also has no communal bomb shelter.

While sirens blared in other parts of Israel at about 7:45 a.m., no sirens sounded in Haifa. [Ten minutes earlier, residents received a general warning on their phones that Iranian missiles were headed to Israel, and they should be prepared to rush to protected spaces if sirens were sounded in their vicinity.] But then residents of Haifa heard the sounds of large explosions, and it became apparent that there were direct hits in the city. According to an initial IDF probe, an Israeli interceptor missile malfunctioned and fell in the city.

Upon receiving a warning on their phone, the members of the family ran to the living room/dining room and huddled under the table. Minutes later, their home sustained a direct hit, and half the apartment collapsed! But B’Chasdei Hashem, the members of the family, including small children, were rescued without a scratch, albeit with only the clothes on their back.

Bochurim from a nearby Chabad yeshiva joined the rescue efforts, and amid the destruction, burst into songs of hoda’ah for the incredible neis they witnessed.

Eight people were lightly injured in Haifa, and several people were treated for shock.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)