OPEN NEIS: Chassidish Family Huddled Under Dining Room Table As Building Collapsed Around Them

Amid the deaths, injuries, and destruction in Israel, incredible nissim occur daily as Iran continues to fire barrages of ballistic missiles with powerful explosive warheads at the Jewish people.
Yet another incredible neis occurred on Sunday morning in Haifa to a Belzer family, who live in an old building that lacks not only safe rooms (mamadim) in the individual apartments but also has no communal bomb shelter.
While sirens blared in other parts of Israel at about 7:45 a.m., no sirens sounded in Haifa. [Ten minutes earlier, residents received a general warning on their phones that Iranian missiles were headed to Israel, and they should be prepared to rush to protected spaces if sirens were sounded in their vicinity.] But then residents of Haifa heard the sounds of large explosions, and it became apparent that there were direct hits in the city. According to an initial IDF probe, an Israeli interceptor missile malfunctioned and fell in the city.
Upon receiving a warning on their phone, the members of the family ran to the living room/dining room and huddled under the table. Minutes later, their home sustained a direct hit, and half the apartment collapsed! But B’Chasdei Hashem, the members of the family, including small children, were rescued without a scratch, albeit with only the clothes on their back.
Bochurim from a nearby Chabad yeshiva joined the rescue efforts, and amid the destruction, burst into songs of hoda’ah for the incredible neis they witnessed.
Eight people were lightly injured in Haifa, and several people were treated for shock.
(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)
3 Responses
Hashem Gadol….I see so many merits that ISRAEL is owning, so many, it must be from the Yeshiva Students and a their excess efforts to reach the ears of Hashem…..thank you so much all of you yeshiva and learned ones….without you…this too would not be….keep it up
During the days of King Achav, the Medrash says that not even one Yid got hurt during the wars because Klal Yisroel they were all getting along with each other-Mizrahi-Sefardi-
Nusach Sfard-Nusach Ashkenaz-Litvish-Chassidim from many beautiful Rebbes and etc.
We are allowed to disagree with the Mehalech of a different group, with the Psakim of a different Rav- 1 Rav Paskens this way and 1 Rav can Pasken a different way, after all this a Yid is a Yid-You have your Rosh HaYeshiva and I have my Rosh HaYeshiva-We can all be friends and help each other and at the same time, you have your Rav and I have my Rav.
Achdus will save us and protect us and it does not cost any money, even if your c/c is maxed out and you do not have Amazon prime, you can still join the membership of Achdus for free.
Friendly tip:
If you hear Lashon HaRah:
You are allowed to accept it in your mind as a maybe to protect yourself from harm-
maybe maybe maybe it’s true-so keep a distance, however, do not accept it that it is the truth that piece of Lashon Harah. Maybe maybe so watch out. But I don’t know for sure if that Lashon HaRah is the real truth or maybe parts of the story got changed a little through different people.
Only a Navi can declare a neis. Today, neviot was given to shotim.