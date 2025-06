The Rabbinical Beis Din was badly damaged in the Iranian missile attack on the northern city of Haifa on Friday.

For now, Beis Din operations have been transferred to another city.

A video of the scene shows that amid the destruction, a photo of HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef and bookshelves lined with sifrei kodesh remained untouched.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)