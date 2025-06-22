Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

24 Killed, 1,213 Injured, 10,630 Israelis Are Homeless, After Iranian Missiles Hit Their Homes

First responders at the site of a missile impact in central Israel on June 22, 2025 (Magen David Adom)

It was reported on Sunday that 10,630 Israelis are currently homeless after they were forced to leave their homes that were destroyed or damaged in Iranian missile attacks.

Most of them are now living in hotels arranged by their local municipalities.

Over 30,000 claims have been filed to the Property Tax Compensation Fund since the start of the war for damages to buildings and vehicles or contents and equipment.

The fund stated that “citizens whose homes or property have been damaged by missile fire can contact and report the damage to the Tax Authority hotline at *4954 or file an online claim on the Tax Authority website.”

Meanwhile, Magen David Adom has released the following numbers regarding those who were R”L killed or injured:

  • 1,213 total casualties treated, 24 fatalities
  • 16 in serious condition
  • 27 moderately injured
  • 682 lightly injured
  • 207 suffered from shock
  • 257 treated at the scene without transport

 

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Satellite Imagery Shows Massive Craters At Fordow, Pointing To Use Of Bunker Busters

OPERATION MIDNIGHT HAMMER: Secretary of Defense, Joint Chiefs Of Staff, Tell Us How They Did It [SEE THE VIDEOS]

In Overnight Op, Bodies Of 3 Slain Hostages Returned To Israel

OPEN NEIS: Chassidish Family Huddled Under Dining Room Table As Building Collapsed Around Them

NISSIM: Iran Fires 30 Missiles At Israel After U.S. Destroys Iranian Nuclear Facilities, 25 Injured [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

NOW: GET YWN WAR UPDATES TO YOUR PHONE IN LIVE TIME

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO: President Donald Trump Addresses Nation Following U.S. Strikes On Iran

WATCH IT: NETANYAHU THANKS PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR STRIKING IRANIAN NUCLEAR SITES

IRANIAN STATE TV: ‘Mr. Trump, You Started It And We Will End It’; Every American Is A Legitimate Target

🚨🚨🚨 “FORDOW IS GONE!” U.S. ATTACKS IRAN, DROPS BUNKER BUSTERS ON NUKE SITES

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network