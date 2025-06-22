24 Killed, 1,213 Injured, 10,630 Israelis Are Homeless, After Iranian Missiles Hit Their Homes

It was reported on Sunday that 10,630 Israelis are currently homeless after they were forced to leave their homes that were destroyed or damaged in Iranian missile attacks.

Most of them are now living in hotels arranged by their local municipalities.

Over 30,000 claims have been filed to the Property Tax Compensation Fund since the start of the war for damages to buildings and vehicles or contents and equipment.

The fund stated that “citizens whose homes or property have been damaged by missile fire can contact and report the damage to the Tax Authority hotline at *4954 or file an online claim on the Tax Authority website.”

Meanwhile, Magen David Adom has released the following numbers regarding those who were R”L killed or injured:

1,213 total casualties treated, 24 fatalities

16 in serious condition

27 moderately injured

682 lightly injured

207 suffered from shock

257 treated at the scene without transport

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)