US & Israeli Officials Say Fordow Nuclear Fortress Is Heavily Damaged, But Still Partially Operational

President Trump on Sunday hailed the overnight airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities as a “success,” claiming that the strikes had “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites. However, his bold public statements contrast with more cautious assessments from both U.S. and Israeli military officials, who suggest that while significant damage was inflicted, Iran’s nuclear capabilities may not be entirely neutralized.

In his early remarks, President Trump declared that the U.S. had successfully destroyed Iran’s most critical nuclear sites, including the heavily fortified Fordo facility. The strike, which involved the use of 30,000-pound bunker-busting bombs, was aimed at neutralizing Iran’s nuclear enrichment capability, especially at Fordo, one of the most secure and vital nuclear sites in the country.

However, initial reports from Israeli officials suggest that while Fordo sustained serious damage from the U.S. bombardment, it has not been completely destroyed. Two Israeli officials familiar with the situation indicated that despite the heavy assault, the site is still partially operational, according to the New York Times. The Israeli officials also noted that Iran appeared to have moved critical equipment, including uranium, from the site prior to the strike.

A senior U.S. official confirmed that the Fordo site, despite being heavily damaged, remains intact to some degree. “Even 12 bunker-busting bombs couldn’t destroy the Fordo facility,” the official said. “But we’ve taken it off the table for now.” Both U.S. and Israeli officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, stressed that damage assessments are ongoing, and final conclusions will take time.

The U.S. military’s overnight operation targeted three critical nuclear sites, with the Fordo facility being the primary objective. In addition to the massive bunker-busting bombs, the operation also employed conventional munitions aimed at crippling Iran’s ability to continue enriching uranium and further developing its nuclear weapons program.

Pentagon officials echoed President Trump’s claims of a successful mission, but tempered their optimism with a note of caution. General Dan Caine, the newly appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that early assessments indicated “severe damage and destruction” at all three sites. However, he acknowledged that it was still too early to determine if Iran retained the ability to continue its nuclear weapons program.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, addressed the media shortly after the attack, saying that the country was still in the process of calculating the full extent of the damage. He vowed that Iran would respond accordingly once a comprehensive damage assessment was complete.

Israeli officials have been monitoring the Fordo facility using satellite imagery and aerial photography. New images taken shortly after the U.S. strikes showed signs of significant damage at Fordo, including what appear to be entry holes from the American bombs. The imagery, captured by Planet Labs, revealed changes to the landscape near the site, with visible dust and debris around the likely impact points.

Additionally, Israel’s assessment has been aided by satellite images taken just days before the U.S. airstrikes, which show 16 cargo trucks positioned near an entrance to Fordo. These images led Israeli analysts to conclude that Iran may have been in the process of moving uranium and critical equipment out of the facility, potentially anticipating a strike.

Mick Mulroy, a former Pentagon official and CIA officer, offered his perspective on the strike, suggesting that the damage caused by the operation could set back Iran’s nuclear ambitions by “two to five years.” “With the type and amount of munitions used, it will likely delay their nuclear weapon program,” Mulroy said, adding that a full battle damage assessment would be conducted in the coming days to provide a more accurate timeline.

As the damage assessments continue, both U.S. and Israeli officials are preparing for potential Iranian retaliation. While President Trump and his administration have made it clear that they are ready for any escalation, they have also emphasized that their goal remains to halt Iran’s nuclear development without escalating into full-scale conflict.

