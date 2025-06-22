President Herzog On CNN: Israel Is “Not Dragging America Into A War” With Iran [VIDEO]

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog lauded President Donald Trump for his “bold decision” after the U.S. president launched successful strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.
“First of all, I think we all need to commend President Trump for his bold decision. It’s a historic decision, outstanding decision that clearly can shift the direction of the Middle East,” Herzog said on CNN’s State of the Union, Sunday.
CNN: “Is Israel seeking regime change?”
President of Israel Isaac Herzog: “It’s not any of the official goals of this war. On the contrary, we leave it to the Iranian people. But it would be a very blessed side, a major side effect.”
PRESIDENT HERZOG: Israel is “not dragging America into a war” with Iran.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)