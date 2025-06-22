President Herzog On CNN: Israel Is “Not Dragging America Into A War” With Iran [VIDEO]

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog lauded President Donald Trump for his “bold decision” after the U.S. president launched successful strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“First of all, I think we all need to commend President Trump for his bold decision. It’s a historic decision, outstanding decision that clearly can shift the direction of the Middle East,” Herzog said on CNN’s State of the Union, Sunday.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

CNN: “Is Israel seeking regime change?”

President of Israel Isaac Herzog: “It’s not any of the official goals of this war. On the contrary, we leave it to the Iranian people. But it would be a very blessed side, a major side effect.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

PRESIDENT HERZOG: Israel is “not dragging America into a war” with Iran.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)