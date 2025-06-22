INCREDIBLE FOOTAGE: Netanyahu Praises “Siyata Dishmaya” Of Ribono Shel Olam In Iran War

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a press conference on Sunday evening following the U.S. military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. He emphasized that Israel has no intention of being dragged into a prolonged war with Iran and declared: “We are close to completing the two objectives of Operation ‘Am K’Lavi’ (Like a Lion).”

At the start of his remarks, Netanyahu said the following: “When I first took office, I participated in the March of the Living at Auschwitz. I felt a strong need to wrap myself in a tallis and said: שמע ישראל ה’ אלוקינו ה’ אחד.

“Ten days ago, just hours before launching the historic mission against the evil regime of Iran, I visited the Kosel and again felt a strong urge to wrap myself in a tallis. I prayed for the success of our heroic pilots, our soldiers and commanders, for the security of our nation, and for the peace of our people. I placed a note in the Kosel that read: הן עם כלביא יקום ‘Behold, a people rises like a lioness and lifts itself like a lion.’”

“Today, ten days later, I returned to the Kosel with my wife. Again, I wrapped myself in a tallis and offered a prayer of thanksgiving and a request for continued success. Gratitude for the incredible bravery of the IDF and Mossad, for the resilience of our people on the home front, and for the unprecedented partnership with my close friend, President Trump. We’ve taken our teamwork and cooperation to historic heights. As President Trump said so clearly — there has never been such coordination between two leaders.”

Later on in the press conference, Netanyahu said the following: “I said it from the depth of my heart and belief – the most important party in the Knesset is Siyata Dishmaya. We witnessed incredible courage from our fighters and citizens, and immense help from our allies — but above all, we had the help of the Ribbono Shel Olam. And for that, I give thanks on behalf of generations of Jews who longed to establish our state and hoped we would protect our future. That’s exactly what we are doing.”

Netanyahu also said: “We are fully committed to two main fronts — eliminating the Iranian threat and defeating Hamas while bringing all our hostages home, both living and fallen. Just two days after the war began, I said we would change the face of the Middle East. That is exactly what we’re doing. Even if there are difficult days ahead, with Hashem’s help, greater and better days await — days of unity, strength, and peace.”

When asked about the success of the U.S. strike on the Fordo underground nuclear facility, Netanyahu responded:

“We must tip our hats to Trump for the outstanding job done by the U.S. Air Force. We salute their pilots. They inflicted massive damage on Fordo. We’ll evaluate the situation, but one way or another, we will ensure there is no threat from those nuclear facilities. We will do whatever is necessary to meet our objectives — and we will achieve them all.”

“We are advancing step by step toward accomplishing the two main goals of the operation,” he added. “We are very close. Our focus remains on achieving those goals. Once we do — we will not continue the operation any longer than necessary. But we also won’t end it prematurely. When the goals are reached, the mission will be complete, and the fighting will end.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)